Penn Glee Club Has Been Formally PUT ON NOTICE

Glee, you thought that we wouldn't respond?

In the art for an article on Penn News regarding their singing telegrams, Penn Glee members chose to stand in The Button, an action that we at Under the Button dot com find to be impermissible.

Contrary to popular belief, our organization's name doesn't stem from some crude, public sex act. Our offices are literally located underneath the Button statue, and these musical morons were intruding in an extremely rude fashion. We've got like 20 people trying to work under there and a bunch of random dudes standing in the middle of our office is not conducive to fostering a healthy work environment, no matter how well you sing.

We are requesting a formal apology from Penn Glee Club for the damage that they've caused. A letter is fine, Edible Arrangements are even better.