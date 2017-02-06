Here's What to Do While Canvas Is Down for Maintenance

Features

Photo: Mj Kang / The Daily Pennsylvanian

As most of you know, Canvas is shutting down tomorrow from 2 am to 4 am. That's peak Canvas time. To keep you guys busy during these critical hours, UTB has some suggestions as to what to do while Canvas is down.

Check if Houston is Open

With Houston opening and closing as it pleases, who knows? Houston might be open and you might be able to get that Spicy Salmon Bowl. Go look.

Play Club Penguin

Club Penguin is being shut down on March 29th, so every minute counts. Make your last pizzas and bid your Puffles farewell.

Learn to Code

Coding is the language of the future. Learn some code on CodeAcademy, and maybe even develop your own Canvas alternative website for future shut downs. If you make a good enough site, maybe Penn will buy it from you! Probably not, though.

Check out Wharton-women.com

Not what you expect but possibly cooler than what you would expect, in a do not open the website in a public place kind of way.

Watch Sing Street (2016)

Honestly, it's a contender for one of the greatest movies on Netflix right now. Go watch. UTB recommends.

Sleep

They say sleep is for the weak, but they also said that Donald Trump’s inauguration had the highest attendance of all time. Sleep! It's late.