Here's What Dean Furda and Kevin Hart Talked About

Photo: David Akst / The Daily Pennsylvanian


We reached out to Kathryn Bezella, a spokesperson for Dean Furda, to see what Furda and Kevin Hart were talking about at the 76ers game. We didn't expect to hear back, but we did. Bezella informed us, in the email above, that Furda told Hart that he has over 2,000 followers on Twitter. Hart laughed because he has 32 million (16,000 times more than 2,000).

Dean Furda made Kevin Hart laugh. That's one of the biggest comedians in the world. Only time will tell how long Furda lasts before he quits his position to pursue a career in stand-up. We wish him the best.

