Dean Furda Hung Out With Kevin Hart at a Sixers Game, and Here's the Video

News

Published 10 minutes ago

Photo: Nba / YouTube (screenshot)

An anonymous tipster (or two) sent us a video from the NBA YouTube channel, embedded below, in which Kevin Hart gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend time with an even bigger star. That star was, somehow, Dean of Admissions Eric Furda.

In the video, we can see Furda sitting front row next to Kevin Hart at yesterday's 76ers game against the Warriors. Hart jokes around with Steph Curry throughout the video, and Dean Furda appears to joke around with Kevin Hart near the 11 second mark. By the transitive property, Dean Furda is joking around with Steph Curry, too.

We have no idea what Furda was saying to Hart, but we hope it was something like "check out Under the Button dot com, you'd love it."