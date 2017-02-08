How to Find a Seat at Starbucks: A Comprehensive Guide

Features

Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

So you want to study at Starbucks, but it's after 9 am on a weekend? The idea may be daunting, but UTB is here to help: we've set up a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to navigating your overpriced chain coffee cravings.

Step One: Go to the Starbucks on 39th and Walnut, that's the cool one. Get a Caramel Macchiato or something. Walk around aimlessly, looking for somewhere to study. Make sure to look all the way in the back, then turn around and leave when you realize there's no space.

Step Two: But all is not lost! Walk one extremely short block to Starbucks Under Commons. Mentally prepare yourself to sit in an aluminum chair, next to five strangers if you must. Walk down the stairs, notice that literally every seat is taken -- even the random armchairs without desks.

Step Three: Consider giving up and going home.

Step Four: Remember that you only have to walk another four blocks to get to the 34th street Starbucks. Realize that your Skinny Vanilla Latte is cold by now, so order another Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha when you get there. Get nervous because even the bar stools-- and who wants to sit on a stool-- are filled up. Walk upstairs, look around, walk immediately back down stairs.

Step Five: Think about going just another block to the one on 34th and Chestnut, but realize that it's basically Drexel. Think about walking two blocks to the one in the Bookstore, but it's the Bookstore.

Step Six: Decide to take the L and go to VP basement. Mark's Cafe has a certain kind of charm, if you don't think about it too hard.