"Wharton-Women" Domain Name Acquired by Porn Site

News

Published 7 hours ago

Talk about a hostile takeover. The website domain Wharton-women.com appears to have been purchased by a party unrelated to Wharton, as it now redirects to a Russian pornography website. Perhaps WWIB is taking its mission of celebrating female leaders in the business world, and beyond, a little too far. Maybe a Management-100 project got out of hand. Or maybe this is just another part of the Russian plan to disrupt Penn student life by way of hacking and skullduggery. In any case, a search for "Wharton" pornography returned a disappointing zero results.

UPDATE: The Wharton Women President reached out after this post was published to say the group is pursuing "legal action to remove the new site." For now, the Wharton Women webpage is hosted at whartonwomen-penn.com.