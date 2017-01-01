University City's Best Kept Dining Secret: Pickles on McNuggets

Features

A wise man once said that no good decisions have been made past two in the morning. That man is clearly an idiot because a late-night stop at the McDonald's on 40th and Walnut can land you an order of McNuggets with pickles on top.

For the past semester, UTB's Senior Pickle Correspondent, Deanna Taylor (W'19), has been investigating this strange menu item. She reports a 100% success rate in acquiring pickle-laden McNuggets. Her secret? If you simply insist that the pickles are non-negotiable, they'll be happy to oblige. Or they won't care enough to refuse.

With many nights of absolutely dreadful decision-making ahead, remember this: McDonald's is open late and you should keep your mind open, too. Give this gourmet dish a chance.