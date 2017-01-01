Top 5 Leaf Blowers for Drowning Out Hate-Filled Protests

Features

Published 2 hours ago

/ The Daily Pennsylvanian / The Daily Pennsylvanian

You're walking down Locust when suddenly you're accosted by some "Christian" maniac who's screaming some garbage targeted at gays, jews, muslims-- you get the picture. He yells angrily about how you like to drink, get high, have sex, and watch porn. Is he wrong about this? Probably not, but he's still a POS.

What are you to do? Counter-protest? Maybe, but you might just be adding fuel the fire. Instead, we suggest you take the official, unofficial route of Penn's administration and drown them out with some leaf blowers. Sounds simple enough, but with such a saturated market for leaf blowers it can be hard to choose the right one. Don't worry, UTB has your back: after testing virtually every leaf blower on the market, we will now reveal the top five leaf blowers you can use to drown out hateful pricks.

We hope that with these accessories, which you can find at your neighborhood Home Depot, you can put an end to (or at least muffle) those absolute assholes who like to shout in front of College Hall. Or maybe you can clean up your yard for once, Danica. God speed.