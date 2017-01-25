Tiffany Trump Is Registered to Vote in Two States

News

Donald Trump / Twitter

Notable Penn grad Tiffany Trump, daughter of notable Penn grad Donald Trump (best known for being President), is registered to vote in both N.Y. and P.A. This doesn't seem particularly bad, because it isn't a crime, but Donald Trump disagrees. This very morning, he tweeted that he would be asking for a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states". Really.

Those registered to vote in two states include 2016 College graduate Tiffany Trump (the President's daughter), Steve Bannon (the President's campaign manager and senior adviser), and Steven Mnuchin (the President's nominee for head of the Treasury department). Depending on results of this investigation, the President tweeted next, he may "strengthen up voting procedures". Hopefully Tiffany still gets to vote!