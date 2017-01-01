Things We Should Do All Year, Not Just During Sorority Recruitment
Arguably, sorority recruitment is no one's favorite 6 days of the year. When considering other annual highlights such as the first 6 days of Hannukah, shark week, or even the last 6 days of finals when you're stuck on campus because you have one exam on December 22nd, it's obvious that rush pales in comparison. However, recruitment has many unique and valuable qualities that, quite frankly, go unappreciated. Instead of practicing these traditions only once a year, we should never stop:
- Try chanting. It's like singing, but you can't really be that bad at it.
- Go to the Annenberg Center every day. It's a great building and "one of the nation's foremost urban performing arts centers on a major university campus."
- Tell everyone you can how much you love your siSDTers.
- Learn about the student body's diverse range of academic interests. Spontaneously start up conversations with strangers by asking what their majors are. If someone doesn't know what their major is yet, be sure to comfort them. Tell them it's okay and inform them that they have plenty of time to figure it out.
- Coordinate with 300 of your closest friends.
- Be friendly and kind to people you haven't met.
- Let people know how funny and culturally relevant you are: create Facebook cover photos with puns and/or memes relating to popular culture.
- Simply stand outside for 15+ minutes as often as possible. Take time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful city of Philadelphia.
- Dress snappy casual!
Please note All comments are eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.