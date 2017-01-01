About Time: Penn is Building a Sound-Proof 'Yelling Room' in VP

Satire

Students spread all over campus to study, with Van Pelt Library on College Green being one of the most popular places to work.

Van Pelt is not exactly a comfortable place, but the library is about to get a whole lot more student-friendly. Penn has announced plans to construct a sound-proofed room on the first floor on Van Pelt. Taking the place of periodicals, which had previously inhabited the area, the room is designed to provide students a private, intimate place to yell, scream, sob, or make a throaty "ughhhhh" sound in despair.

Librarian Michael Albin told UTB that students had been asking for "a place to let out some frustration without disturbing" their peers. As such, the room was designed to block all sound from entering or leaving the room. Padded surfaces, a large textile sculpture in the center of the room, and soft seats were all selected in order to capture and dampen the sounds of overworked CIS majors bellowing obscenities about code.

Students seem excited overall about the new room. "I just used to go in the bathroom and scream into a wad of paper towels, but now it's easier. It's more environmentally friendly, too, because I don't have to use up all those towels," Wharton junior Amanda Baker told us. "It's a win all around."

Of course, the plan has not seen universal approval. "There's something comforting about hearing other people moaning, groaning, screaming, or crying while you study," College sophomore Blake Temple sighed. "It reminds you that everyone here is equally miserable."

Both sides could agreed on one thing, at least. "This is certainly the best way we can spend money to improve quality of student life at Penn," Amanda said. Blake nodded confidently.