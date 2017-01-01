Russia Already Won PennApps

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Russia has been winning a lot over the past year and now they can add PennApps to the list! Penn's semiannual hackathon, which starts tomorrow, has already found its winner thanks to the Kremlin. UTB has been granted exclusive access to reports from various University offices, which all agree that Russia has been interfering with PennApps throughout the past few months to ensure victory.

Initial reactions to the findings have been polarizing to say the least. Many students on campus are extremely upset, calling justice for what they see to be a clear violation of the integrity of this long standing Penn establishment. Students on the other side of the ideological spectrum are denouncing the upset Penngineers as "sore losers" or "snowflakes" who need a safe space to write their code.

Most notably, Amy Gutmann and the President's office continue to refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the hack. In an official statement to UTB, Gutmann stated "Look, computers, they're so confusing! No one really knows what's going on with them, not even the CIS department! Our administration knows cyber, its true. We cannot make any conclusions until we have conclusive evidence. But not the conclusive evidence that confirms the hack. Other evidence that we like. The best evidence."

UTB will be following up on the story throughout the event as things continue to unfold. If you have any information regarding the hack, let us know at tips@underthebutton.com and be sure to contact University officials to express your concerns.