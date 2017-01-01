Concerned Parent And Anonymous User Clash Over Dining On Penn Subreddit

News

Let’s face it: Penn Dining is not universally acclaimed. Despite efforts to improve through focus groups, some students still describe the options as "what?" or "yeah, I guess that's food." And for the steep price, some parents are left wanting more.

Seeking guidance on where his or her son could find edible options, one concerned parent of a freshman turned to the best location for advice on campus, the “UPenn” subreddit.

Obviously, people were just clamoring to help.

User wannabe-i-banker, a commenter we've covered before with possibly the most appropriate Penn username possible, offered some inspiring words to soothe the worried parent:

However, some users were not so empathetic. User AlcoholicToddler chimes in:

Now, we can assume that someone named AlcoholicToddler does not make the best choices when it comes to consumption, but he or she has some valid points. Next time you go to a dining hall, ask for a takeout box, and ship it to those starving people.

Despite the aggressive response, the parent thanked everyone for their help and expressed hope that Taco Tuesdays would save their child:

Another day, another victory for Penn Dining.