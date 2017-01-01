Penn Athletics Shares Questionable New Ad

News

Published 22 minutes ago

Honestly, it doesn’t take much mental gymnastics to conclude that this recent Penn Athletics promotion was very, very poorly thought out.

As one of many critical Facebook commenters observed, has no one learned anything from the disaster that was the Gisele and LeBron Vogue cover?! The implicit characterization of black men as “beasts” is, to put it lightly, a highly offensive and tired trope.

And while calling someone a beauty may seem like a compliment, in actuality, the ad serves to trivialize hardworking athletes by likening them to beauty contestants.

It’s probable that the Penn Athletics marketing team did not deliberately aim to stereotype or devalue any individuals or marginalized groups in this situation. Particularly in order to make a terrible pun about a Disney princess movie. But even if this was just an unintentional, exceedingly tone-deaf error, it is always necessary to recognize and speak out when offenses like these do occur.

A representative for Penn Athletics had not responded to our request for comment by time of press.