Natural Light's Wikipedia Page is Hilarious

Features

Published 4 hours ago

Natural Light, or "Natty Light" as the kids call it, is well known on college campuses. It's cheap. It's mildly alcoholic. Legally, it's beer. What you might not know is that its Wikipedia page is absolutely bonkers.

Usually, a Wikipedia page will have a company's logo as the graphic, or at least a high quality picture of the product in question. Nope, not for Natty. Instead, the author chose an extremely poorly-lit photo of a pyramid of cans placed in front of an American flag, which we can only assume is covering up holes drunkenly punched in the drywall.

The "reception" section of the page is equally interesting. Natty Light is a polarizing beer, winning great acclaim and great disdain. Apparently, it has been hailed as both a great American beer, and also literally the worst beer in the world. We suppose that it is possible that a great American beer can also be the worst beer in the world, but we like to be a bit more patriotic than that.

You can read the page here. It's worth it.