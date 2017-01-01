Given Excessive Demand, Wharton Latino to Begin Distributing Wristbands For Annual Fling BBQ

Satire

Photo: Valerie Hinojosa / Flickr

It may still be January, but it's never too early to lock down your Spring Fling food plans. That's why Wharton Latino, overwhelmed by thousands of eager students already asking for wristbands, is planning on handing out admissions for their 2017 Fling BBQ as early as next week. A member of Wharton Latino's executive board stated that "the students' love and excitement for chips and guac is truly beautiful. We couldn't sit by and make them wait until April to get their wristbands. Winter is hard as is, so we figured we could get them in the spirit of Fling right now."

Additionally, handing out wristbands this month is safer and more efficient for the club. "Things can get out of hand during Fling - counterfeit wristbands, long lines, sometimes even physical altercations to get wristbands for our BBQ. Starting now will ensure that we can plan to have adequate supplies come Fling, and will prevent any potential conflicts."



College junior Simon confirmed the excitement for Wharton Latino's Fling BBQ. "Every year, during Fling, after I leave the Wharton Latino BBQ, I start the countdown for the following year. Those frijoles and pork tamales are what keep me up at night May through March. My friends and I plan on getting our wristbands next week - and wearing them proudly for the next 3 months."