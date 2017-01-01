Fossil Free Penn Demands All Elderly Professors Be Fired

Satire

Fossil Free Penn is a controversial organization. Many students support the group, whose goal is to encourage Penn to divest from fossil fuels and reinvest some of its money in clean energy. That said, plenty of students and alumni are frustrated by Fossil Free Penn. Their requests are described as unrealistic or financially unwise by some, and their protests are sometimes derided.

The group's latest protest is drawing some attention. Fossil Free Penn made waves with their boldest demand yet: fire all the elderly professors ("fossils", so called) at Penn. The group demonstrated outside Huntsman Hall, and held signs with slogans like "OLD PEOPLE = OLD NEWS" and "FIRE ALL FOSSILS".

We talked to Mitch Shotkin, a member of Fossil Free Penn, to better understand their request. "We realized that we were being too specific, missing the bigger picture," he said. "It's not just fossil fuels that we dislike—it's all fossils. The elderly professors here are taking up space, speaking slowly, and taking advantage of their tenure to prevent younger, more qualified professors from getting teaching positions."

It's a hot take, if nothing else. The plan is sure to ignite a firestorm among professors, the elderly, and likely many others. Mitch declined to comment on how he felt about his own grandparents, who are presumably also old. Fossil Free Penn isn't stopping here, though: the Penn Museum is next on its list.

"That museum is full of fossils," Mitch declared. "Its days are numbered."