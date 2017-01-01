DPS Uses Leaf Blowers to Shut Down Frat Party

Satire

The Daily Pennsylvanian

Last Saturday night, beginning around 1:37 am, Penn Police once again successfully shut down what was reportedly a "highkey pretty lit" party. Dozens of onlookers watched as officers took positions outside the house--equipped with handheld or ride-on leaf blowers-- until less than 20 minutes later, all of the party-goers had angrily filed out.

A UTB editor approached a DPS officer manning one of the vehicles and asked if the University requested he be there to drown out the voices of the drunk students-- reportedly singing Bad and Boujee for the third time in a row.

The DPS officer nodded his head and said, “Yeah, the leaf blowers cleared out the obnoxious preachers last week, so we figured we'd try it out with all these wasted kids,” but did not give his name or specify which University personnel had requested the move.

However, our observant editor noticed that the party in question was being held by an off-campus fraternity-- which leads us to a startling conclusion. These actions could only have been a direct result of an Amy Gutmann joint administrative, faculty and student Task Force. Keep up the good work, Task Force.