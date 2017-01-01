Club Penguin On The Issues: The Affordable Care Act
This week on Club Penguin on the Issues, we tackle healthcare reform. Since this is more of a private matter, penguin UTBforlife decided to hit the igloos and engage in more intimate chats with the voters.The first igloo was decked out in star patterned couches, strobe lights, and an unnecessary amount of lava lamps arrayed in an indiscernible pattern. It’s safe to say that penguin Reeseo (the owner of this lovely abode) comes from wealth. Or his parents bought him a Club Penguin membership. Either way, it was therefore difficult to strike up a conversation about the necessity of universal healthcare. UTBforlife politely complimented Reeseo’s residence and continued the canvassing elsewhere.The second igloo’s owner was missing but he graciously left his igloo unlocked for any Club Penguin users to stroll in. How refreshing! It’s a shame West Philly residents aren’t this trustworthy. UTBforlife and Gaby1001 immediately struck up a deep conversation about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and what this means for Americans looking for insurance. The conversation began when Gaby1001 sent a heart emoji and UTBforlife replied “what about those who can’t afford heart surgery?”. Gaby1001 then took her puffle pet and left. Ah, how it feels to make a difference in the minds of young voters long after it is too late.
Please note All comments are eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.