About Us

Under The Button, your 24/7 source for all things Penn.

Penn Links

Satire  Published 1 hour ago

Please Allow Guns on Campus So We Can Shoot Grizzly Bears

grizzlybear

Photo Credit: Jean-Pierre Lavoie

This is an official request for permission to carry and use firearms on campus to prevent grizzly bear-related injury or death. We are not sure who is in charge of setting campus firearm policies, but we trust that the proper officials will read this. Please, allow us to defend ourselves against all the grizzly bears we see each day, roaming Locust or hibernating in GSRs. Thank you Betsy DeVos for championing this cause and helping us make Penn a safer place. 

Comments powered by Disqus

Please note All comments are eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.


Penn Blogs

College Blogs

Philly Blogs