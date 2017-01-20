20 Quick and Easy Emergency Rush Events
Things just don't work out every once in a while. Sometimes, you're on your way to your wicked sweet mini golf night for rush and the bus you're taking breaks down somewhere in Jersey. Other times, Fro Gro runs out of cups for beer pong. If your rush event needs replacing on the spot, here are a few ideas to help you pull through.
- Skipping rocks on the Schuylkill
- Face painting
- Wishbone byo
- Scavenger hunt in VP basement
- Ultimate frisbee in the dark
- That arcade by Copa that everyone forgets exists
- Make a large map of the United States and mark where each rush is from, because that's the only thing you know about them
- Cleaning the disgusting basement
- Community service
- Price some bonds
- Movie night. Watch Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde in the chapter room. If a rush hasn't seen the first Legally Blonde, they are cut.
- Rhythm Room
- Dropping mentos into diet coke and saying "cool" loudly enough to be heard but not loudly enough to be weird
- An open and frank discussion about the various social problems surrounding greek life
- Dog picture slideshow with "Wagon Wheel" playing on repeat in the background
- Field trip to bio pond
- Group therapy session
- Hit some ranch
- Thumb war tournament
- That team building exercise where everybody holds hands and gets very twisted up and then you have to work your way out of the mess without letting go of your teammates' hands
