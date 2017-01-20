About Us

20 Quick and Easy Emergency Rush Events

Things just don't work out every once in a while. Sometimes, you're on your way to your wicked sweet mini golf night for rush and the bus you're taking breaks down somewhere in Jersey. Other times, Fro Gro runs out of cups for beer pong. If your rush event needs replacing on the spot, here are a few ideas to help you pull through.

  1. Skipping rocks on the Schuylkill
  2. Face painting
  3. Wishbone byo
  4. Scavenger hunt in VP basement
  5. Ultimate frisbee in the dark
  6. That arcade by Copa that everyone forgets exists
  7. Make a large map of the United States and mark where each rush is from, because that's the only thing you know about them
  8. Cleaning the disgusting basement
  9. Community service
  10. Price some bonds
  11. Movie night. Watch Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde in the chapter room. If a rush hasn't seen the first Legally Blonde, they are cut.
  12. Rhythm Room
  13. Dropping mentos into diet coke and saying "cool" loudly enough to be heard but not loudly enough to be weird
  14. An open and frank discussion about the various social problems surrounding greek life
  15. Dog picture slideshow with "Wagon Wheel" playing on repeat in the background
  16. Field trip to bio pond
  17. Group therapy session
  18. Hit some ranch
  19. Thumb war tournament
  20. That team building exercise where everybody holds hands and gets very twisted up and then you have to work your way out of the mess without letting go of your teammates' hands

