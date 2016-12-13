Donald Trump Doesn't Want You To See These Photos

Satire

Published 12/13/16 6:30pm

President-Elect, Time's Person of the Year Award, Wharton alum, and... small hat wearer? In these previously-unreleased pictures, we see a new facet of controversial figure Donald Trump. Trump (W ’68) was dressed to the nines at the Wharton Club's 44th Annual Wharton Award Dinner back in 2014, where he received the Joseph Wharton Award. But what struck us was Trump's unique, likely divisive choice of accessory. Some may love this fashion choice, while others may hate it. Now that he's won the election, perhaps we will see these tiny fedoras (to compliment his tiny hands) make a comeback in the White House in 2017.

No word yet as to how he kept the hat on his head, but, at the time of this article's publication, bobby pins seem most likely. We will update the story if we learn more.