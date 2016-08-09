Listerv Hacked by "Daddy DeTurck"

News

Published 09/08/16 5:57pm

Another day, another listserv scandal! We'll set the scene for you: it's the second week of classes and you're taking The American South, trying to fulfill your History & Tradition sector AND the Cultural Diversity in the US requirement (nice steal). Then, you get an e-mail addressed to your entire class from your favorite College dean/math professor. Daddy DeTurck's message? He just wants everyone to know that he Thinks Topology is Fucking Good. And we'd definitely agree, if we actually knew what Topology was.