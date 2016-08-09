Listerv Hacked by "Daddy DeTurck"
Another day, another listserv scandal! We'll set the scene for you: it's the second week of classes and you're taking The American South, trying to fulfill your History & Tradition sector AND the Cultural Diversity in the US requirement (nice steal). Then, you get an e-mail addressed to your entire class from your favorite College dean/math professor. Daddy DeTurck's message? He just wants everyone to know that he Thinks Topology is Fucking Good. And we'd definitely agree, if we actually knew what Topology was.
All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.