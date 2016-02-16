How To Live On Campus, For Free

Features

The inter-house application process for on-campus housing next year just opened up yesterday, and closes tomorrow. For many, hours of the next days will be spent frantically filling out forms and wrangling roommates for an overpriced, poorly maintained apartment with one too few rooms. But it doesn't have to be that way. You don't have to pay the price of stress for your housing this year. In fact, you don't have to pay at all. We've scoured the campus and created a guide to free housing and showering at Penn.

HOUSING

Van Pelt: Living in the library might not sound so great at first, but it's totally doable. The downstairs part never closes, so you can sleep on the couch, and you're bound to get smarter with all those books around you all the time. If someone at NYU could do it , you can too. After all, Penn is a better school.

SHOWERS

Pottruck: Free hot water and free towels? And free hand sanitizer that you can use as soap?? This one's a no brainer.

Live like a king for free, or live like a pauper for tens of thousands of dollars a year...the choice seems easy. Forget about the high rises – next year's housing craze will be the anarchist subterranean tent city springing up under the Quad.