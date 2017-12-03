Andrew Douglas' undefeated weekend wins him DP Sports' Player of the Week The world-ranked No. 156 swept collegiate squash's second-best player







There were many strong performances by athletes wearing the Red and Blue this weekend, but Andrew Douglas’ performance for Penn men’s squash stood above the rest.

The freshman from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Penn’s top player, went 2-0 in the team’s doubleheader against St. Lawrence and Williams — two teams that are ranked third and 21st in the nation, respectively. The Quakers dropped their first match against St. Lawrence, 6-3, but they roared back in the afternoon to defeat Williams, 9-0.

Douglas has been dominant all season — he has dropped just one game out of 18 en route to a 6-0 record. Considering he has played in the number one slot against two top-10 teams and three top-20 teams, Douglas’ record is truly staggering. His most impressive victory came this weekend as he swept the No. 2 ranked collegiate squash player, Ahmed Bayoumy of St. Lawrence.

Douglas’ dominance has not come as much of a surprise, however. The rookie is ranked No. 156 in the world squash rankings. He has asserted himself to the front of the lineup for Penn and has anchored the team with his strong performances thus far this season.

For leading the charge behind Penn men’s squash weekend split, Douglas’ dominant performance has earned him DP Sports' Player of the Week.