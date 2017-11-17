In this week's crime log: three counts of assault and a dine and dash at Copabanana







Fraud:

Nov. 3: At 11:53 p.m., it was reported that three people left Copabanana without paying for their meals.

Liquor Law:

Nov. 5: At 1:21 a.m., a 20 year-old man affiliated with Penn was drunk at the Cinemark University City Penn 6 movie theater at 4012 Walnut St. When officers spoke to him, he smelled of alcohol and slurred when speaking. He was issued with a citation for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

Sex Offense:

Nov. 8: At 10:17 p.m., a man exposed himself in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Police is investigating the matter.

Defiant Trespass:

Nov. 7: At 8:48 p.m., Penn Police responded to a reported trespassing in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. James Harrington, who is 64 years old, had no business at the hospital and was told to leave, but he returned and was issued a citation for defiant trespass.

Aggravated Assault:

Nov. 5: At 9:51 a.m., an unaffiliated woman was driving southbound near the intersection 38th and Walnut streets when someone threw a brick at her windshield, damaging the hood and windshield of her car.

Assault:

Nov. 3: At 12:20 p.m., a woman affiliated with Penn reported that she was on the 400 block of South 40th St. when a youth knocked her to ground and a larger group of 9-10 people hit and kicked her.

Nov. 5: At 1:40 p.m., a woman also affiliated with Penn reported that she was on the block of 35th and Chestnut streets when someone called her a name, threw water on her, and pushed her to the ground.

Nov. 9: At 12:38 p.m., a man affiliated with Penn reported that when he was on 3737 Market Street when someone became angry and punched him in the face. He did not press charges.

Other Offense:

Nov. 6: At 10:55 a.m., an unaffiliated man was inside the Walnut Hill Apartments building without a reason for being there. He was soon identified and arrested for a recent string of package thefts in the building.

Nov. 8: At 10:00 p.m., an unaffiliated 28-year-old was stopped in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Officers discovered that the man had a warrant out for his arrest and arrested him.

Auto Theft:

Nov. 8: At 9:30 p.m., an unaffiliated woman reported parking her car on the north side of the block of 34th and Spruce streets. Her car was missing when she returned the next morning.

Theft

Theft from Building: 7

Bike Theft: 3

Theft All Other: 1

Retail Theft: 1