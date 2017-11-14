In this week's crime log: underage drinking at Hill College House and a series of assaults







Fraud:

Oct. 30: At 4:17 p.m., an affiliated woman reported that an unknown suspect was asking for money from people who have no obligation to pay. The incident occurred around the area of 3160 Chestnut St.

Assault:

Oct. 29: At 6:45 p.m., an woman affiliated with Penn reported that someone kicked her while walking past her on the sidewalk on the block of 37th and Chestnut Streets. She was not injured by the assault.

Oct. 30: At 8:36 p.m., a person punched an unaffiliated man in the mouth as he passed by a group of six men near the intersection of 38th and Spruce Streets. The man who was punched refused medical treatment.

Nov. 2: At 2:40 p.m., an woman to Penn reported that she was hit in the face. She declined medical treatment. Officers documented the suspect's identification information and advised the Penn affiliate to file a private criminal complaint.

Liquor Law:

October 28: At 2:00 a.m., Penn Police arrested a man affiliated to Penn at Hill College House for underage drinking and issued him a citation.

Theft:

Bike Theft: 7

Theft from Building: 4

Theft all Other: 2

Retail Theft: 1

Theft from Vehicle: 1