A Penn graduate student was robbed at 42nd and Locust on Monday night







Around 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Penn graduate student was robbed by two men on the block of 42nd and Locust streets.

According to the Division of Public Safety, the men approached the student demanding his bag. Noting that one of the men seemed to have a gun, the student surrendered his bag and the suspects fled east on Walnut Street.

DPS sent out a UPenn Alert at 10:28 p.m. and an all-clear message at 10:51 p.m.

The suspects were described by DPS as young black men with medium complexions. One was reported to be 5'9'' and wore a black hooded sweatshirt. The other was reportedly 5'11'' and also wore a hooded sweatshirt.