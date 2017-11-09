Swamis Week Nine: We're still here, dog Quakers and the seven-way tie are still alive, and we know anything's possible







Penn football won't win a majority (silent or otherwise) of the Ivy League title. But the Quakers still have a chance to get their name on the trophy.

[DISCLAIMER: Swamis is a Daily Pennsylvanian tradition in which select members make jokes and predict the results of Ivy League football games. You may not find it funny, but that’s your fault for looking. Enjoy! -Will Snow, Senior Sports Editor]

Today is pretty much all about our wonderful Penn Basketball preview, but we barely squeezed in Swamis. And I mean barely. William left it off the story list.

But like a phoenix, Swamis rose from the ashes, so here we are. And speaking of Phoenix, if you "don't wanna be here," now is the time to leave me behind and go read some of our terrific basketball content.

Still here? Good. Because Penn football is still here as well. And by "still here," I mean "still in the Ivy League title race." That's right, the Quakers kept their pipe dream alive against Princeton, thanks to some heroics from J-Wat and a hilarious miss by the Princeton kicker (it's all your fault, kid).

In last week's Swamis, I discussed the idea of a seven-way tie. One of our fantastic freshman writers then discussed the idea non-satirically in a column that saw far more success, but I'm not bitter. Anyway, the seven-way tie is still alive. And I think Penn could get it.

I know, I know, I'm dreaming. A seven-way tie is nearly impossible. Everything has to go exactly the right way for it to happen. And Penn will be hard-pressed to even keep up half of their end of the bargain against a very tough Harvard squad this weekend.

But I'm writing this on November 8. So forgive me if I'm hesitant to dismiss the possibility of a Quaker (or 101) pulling off an unexpected triumph.

Prediction: Penn 28, Harvard 20















