Nursing sophomore punched by an unaffiliated woman at 37th and Walnut streets







While sitting with friends on the benches outside the Graduate School of Education on the corner of 37th and Walnut streets, Nursing sophomore Heidi Chiu was punched in the mouth by a woman unaffiliated with Penn.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the woman approached Chiu and took her food without asking. The woman proceeded to talk to herself for five minutes before punching Chiu. Despite some bleeding, Chiu said she is fine.

Chiu said one of her friends called the Penn Police Department and officers arrived shortly to take the woman into custody.

Police officers on the scene declined to comment. Students said this woman has frequently been seen on campus near the high rises.

Chiu said she "felt really bad" for the woman who attacked her, but Wharton sophomore Kristie Hong said she thought it was important to file a police complaint against her.

"I want her to get off campus. It's dangerous," Hong said.

This attack comes on the heels of three separate incidents of assault that occurred late last month.

The Division of Public Safety was not immediately available for comment.