Shilpa Saravanan | Reading more doesn’t necessarily make you more intellectual Phone Home | Books aren’t the only avenue to intelligence, nor is that their sole purpose







It’s nearly the end of November, which means I’ve got about a month to finish 4,975 books in order to meet my goal in Goodreads’ 2017 Reading Challenge. The goal was 5,000 — intentionally unattainable.

In past years, I’d set the goal somewhere around 50 to 54 — that is, a book for every week in the year, adjusted slightly higher or lower depending on my New Year’s Day mood. I doubt I’d ever have thought of this number had I not overheard this very brief exchange in my freshman year of high school, between two juniors: “It’s so much harder to find time to read this year.” “I know. I’ve been trying for a book a week, you know? I think that’s the least I can do.”

“A book a week” really did seem to me, at the time, like the least one could do — being as I was fresh out of middle school. But then, the following year, I set a book-a-week goal and failed utterly to meet it. I was miserable. The trouble wasn’t that I’d fallen short of a goal (for better or worse, I take that in stride); the trouble was that, at 14, the idea of being “well-read” was central to my conception not just of intelligence, but of goodness, of worth. I wanted to be well-read, but I also wanted (in a wholly cringeworthy way) to associate only with those who were themselves well-read.

Unfortunately, this attitude — especially now — is present across a number of age groups; it’s not just restricted to teenagers who aren’t sure how to pick their friends. The current political climate ( described by many as “anti-intellectual” ), in combination with the advent of technologies that serve to fill time that could be spent reading (video games, on-demand television) as well as those that simply redefine the word “book” (e-readers, audiobooks) have created the perfect conditions for self-described “intellectuals” everywhere to embrace the book, and the act of reading it, as a form of “resistance.”

The book has become the symbol of the well-educated, liberal-minded adult that we (supposedly) all aspire to be, post-degree: reading needn’t be our primary hobby, but in order for us to be admitted into this club, it must be one. But paradoxically, this glorification of reading — this keeping score — makes it less of what it should be: organic and fun. It’s odd that a reader is “better” than a non-reader; it’s odder that a reader of more books is “better” than a reader of fewer books. Let’s not count the books we read; let’s read as much as we want to.

In placing books on pedestals, book-lovers (and I implicate myself) intentionally posit themselves as “better” than book-haters, or even those indifferent to the existence of books. This attitude is evident in the strong reactions to Kanye West’s 2009 proclamation that he was a “proud non-reader of books.” (Earlier in the same statement, West remarked that some novels were “wordy” and “self-absorbed” — as were many of the responses.) It’s evident, too, from a Facebook post that made the rounds recently, depicting a father who told his sons that, while he would “not always buy [them] video games,” he would “always buy [them] books.”

Hearing people complain that “not enough people read” takes the fun out of reading. It’s elitist and it misses the point of reading. I read (and continue to read) a great deal of less-than-intellectual “literature” in pursuit of my “reading goals.” I don’t think my reading of all 18 books in the "Star Wars: Jedi Apprentice" series contributed at all to my self-development, but it was fun. The net effect on me was no different than that of spending five hours playing SimCity.

When I was younger, I also read quite a lot of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," in which (direct quote) “well-read people are less likely to be evil.” This is a perfectly reasonable sentiment with which to inculcate the books’ intended audience of eleven-year-olds, who are still figuring out how to appreciate books as ways to both learn about the world and escape from it. However, those who extol the virtue of being “well-read” to those well past this age don’t have the same goal; they don’t want to help them, they just want to feel better about themselves.

More books aren't better, and reading isn’t necessarily better than not reading — so let’s stop acting like that’s the case. I’ll gladly own the fact that I’ve completed less than 1 percent of my (entirely, and obviously, arbitrary) reading goal for the year. Now that I’ve stopped seeing books as the be-all, end-all of being a worthy person, I love reading all the more; but maybe you don’t, and that’s fine, too.

SHILPA SARAVANAN is a College junior from College Station, Texas, studying linguistics. Her email address is shilpasa@sas.upenn.edu. “Phone Home” usually appears every Thursday.