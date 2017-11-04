HALFTIME RECAP: Penn football is beating Princeton, 17-7, in an intense rivalry game Sophomore Abe Willows has scored both of the Quakers' touchdowns







In this year’s Ivy League, anything can happen.

Penn football is proving this true as it enters halftime of its Homecoming game against arch-rivals (and favorites) Princeton leading, 17-7.

The Quakers lead despite being sliced open on the Tigers’ first drive, a three-minute, nine-play, 80-yard blitz that featured pass after uncontested pass finding its way through Penn’s secondary.

The Red and Blue were quick to respond with a touchdown drive of their own, though, led by senior quarterback Will Fischer-Colbrie at the start after a week out injured. Sophomore Nick Robinson, who started last week’s game at Brown, was “not 100%” to start, per Penn Athletics, though he was available if needed.

A backup quarterback, however, was needed in the first half. Fischer-Colbrie took a big hit midway early in the second quarter that forced him out of the game temporarily. Freshman Ryan Glover, not Robinson, was the one to step in, leading the Quakers on another touchdown drive that put the hosts up 17-7.

Junior Jack Soslow’s 35-yard field goal was Penn’s other score of the half, which he blasted through the uprights after his offense’s drive was stalled in the red zone.

The Quakers have put up an impressive 246 yards of offense in the first half, to the Tigers’ 159. The visitors registered just 51 yards in the second quarter, which featured a fumble forced and recovered by senior linebacker Nick Miller to give Penn great field position, which it converted into a touchdown.

Should results hold, a win would put Penn level with Princeton at 2-3 in the Ivy League, and only further complicate the landscape of the conference in what has been a hectic season across the board.

Stay tuned for a full recap following the game.