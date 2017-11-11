HALFTIME RECAP: Penn football's touchdown on the first play helps them to 10-3 halftime lead Solomon's 77-yard rush was his longest ever







Senior running back Tre Solomon Photo: Chase Sutton

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — The temperature at kickoff might have been cold, but that didn’t stop Penn from getting off to a hot start at Harvard.

On the first play from scrimmage, senior running back Tre Solomon took a jet sweep all the way to the house, a 77-yard touchdown that gave the Quakers an early 7-0 lead.

Excluding the first play, however, the game has been a defensive battle.

The Red and Blue lead Harvard 10-3 at halftime.

The defense for the Red and Blue has been stout, allowing only 82 yards to the Crimson offense.

The Quakers' defense has held opposing quarterback Joe Viviano to just two completions on six attempts and have only given up four first downs.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Quakers have racked up a total of 255 yards using a heavy rushing attack. Unfortunately, apart from the explosive touchdown from Solomon to start the game, the Quakers have only turned those yards into one field goal.

The Red and Blue will look to continue their strong defensive performance and increase their lead in the second half.

The Crimson will receive the kickoff to start the second half.