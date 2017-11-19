Alexa Hoover wraps up legendary field hockey career in national all-star game Despite the 4-3 scrimmage loss, Hoover's career closes perfectly







You would think she would have had enough, right?

But then again, she is a legend.

For senior field hockey attack Alexa Hoover, her legendary career came to a close not on Penn’s Ellen Vagelos Field, but in Louisville, Ky. Hoover participated in the Division I National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Senior All-Star Game this past Friday.

“I was just sitting on the sidelines and just looking around like, ‘Wow, this is an amazing thing that I got selected for,” the team captain said. “To be able to play and represent Penn, and the Ivy League, it was just an amazing feeling. I just felt very lucky.”

Hoover, along with Dartmouth senior Sarah Tabeek, was one of two Ancient Eight representatives in the exclusive game. Hoover and the other participants were invited to watch the semifinal bouts of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship tournament as well.

After watching the undefeated University of Connecticut win its semifinal match on its way to a title, the star seniors took the field. The players were separated into two teams — a “light” team and a “dark” team.

Hoover, wearing Penn's grey uniform, was on the light team, which ended up falling short in a tight 4-3 contest. But if you ask the Collegeville, Pa. resident, there was more to the game than just the result.

“It was just really fun playing with these girls,” Penn's all-time leading goal scorer said. “These girls are all so amazing and such amazing players, and you can see that they really are the top. They are the elite girls; the shots these girls were taking, the defense, it was back and forth.”

Whenever you get players at this high of a level on the same field, the goal will always be to win. But in what will be many of these player’s last games in their school jerseys, there was a distinct levity to the game.

“It was very light-hearted on the field,” the senior attack said. “We were laughing on the field; we were joking because a lot of us know each other from either playing each other or just growing up.”

A fitting ending.

The same women who grew up together, bonded by love of the same sport, finish out their collegiate careers the way they started: giving everything they have to win against one another, and doing it with the same joy that continues to drive them.

And for a legend like Hoover, the honor could not be more deserved.