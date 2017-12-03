In an effort to make Penn tobacco-free, the University has removed all the smoker poles on campus







A year after Penn announced its plans to become a tobacco-free campus, all the smoker poles around campus have been removed.

Until recently, it was common to see Penn students, faculty and staff disposing of their cigarette butts at designated smoker poles outside certain academic buildings like Van Pelt Library or Williams Hall. But starting September 2015, Penn has gradually removed all the smoker poles around campus, replacing them with anti-smoking signage.

In a video on Penn's efforts to become tobacco-free published on Nov. 27, Rebecca Huxta, a Public Health Specialist at Student Health Services and Campus Health, said the existence of smoker poles can "signal to smokers that it is okay to smoke in that proximity because there is an area for them to dispose of this waste." She added that these "environmental cues" on campus can promote smoking behavior.

Removing Penn's smoker poles are part of a larger anti-tobacco initiative, which started when the University was awarded a $20,000 grant from the the American Cancer Society and CVS Health in 2016. The grant, which was part of a $3.6 million, nation-wide campaign called the "Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative," was jointly awarded to Penn's Division of Human Resources, Campus Health and Student Health Services.

Penn's decision to remove the smoker poles may affect more than 2,500 undergraduate students on campus. A study from the University of Pennsylvania Prevention Research Center found that while only 1-2 percent of Penn students smoke everyday, nearly 25 percent smoke at least once in a thirty day period.

Aleksei Kuryla, a college Sophomore who smokes regularly, said he was skeptical about Penn's new anti-smoking efforts.

“By discouraging smoking around campus, the University is just going to make smokers smoke inside,” he said.

Dr. Frank Leone, a professor at the Perelman School of Medicine and director of the Comprehensive Smoking Treatment Program, said removing the smoker poles is just the first step of Penn’s new anti-tobacco policy and added that a unique aspect of this anti-smoking initiative is that it won’t be actively enforced.

“It's a different philosophical approach," he said. "There's not going to be enforcement or an effort to corral smokers."

College junior Trevor Glenn worked as an undergraduate representative of the Student Health Service board on the new anti-tobacco policies. He said the goal of the program is to educate students about the dangers of smoking, rather than punish smokers.

“We’re really trying to create more of culture of change rather than a mandate,” he said. “We hope that through the modules and posters, and that we are not trying to stigmatize smoking, that it's viewed more as trying to provide advocacy and support."

Leone also emphasized that the anti-smoking campaign will focus on changing attitudes about tobacco use on campus by expanding resources for tobacco cessation, rather than by singling out smokers.

“The basic notion is that, we are trying to create a cultural norm where people respect each other, respect each others space as though it was their own homes,” he said.

Although Glenn recognized that students may simply start smoking off campus, he said he remained confident that the campaign could change students perceptions about smoking.

One issue that Kuryla has with the initiative is that it will primarily affect a specific demographic of Penn students.

“People who smoke are mostly international students and minorities," he said. "So it’s targeting people with a specific background more so than your average Penn student."