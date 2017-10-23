In a season full of highlights, which moments stand out thus far? Our editors explain their picks for the most memorable moment from the fall season so far







Senior Alexa Hoover had herself a day against No. 10 Syracuse this past weekend, with two goals and an assist en route to a major upset for Penn. Photo: Ananya Chandra

Throughout the fall season, there have been spectacular individual and team performances for Penn Athletics. Our editors debate which moment sticks out most to them.

Brevin Fleischer, Sports Editor:

Two words. Alexa Hoover.

Watch this highlight reel goal, and you shouldn’t need anymore convincing than that.

But, just in case, I’ll add a bit of context.

At home, against one of the best field hockey programs in the country, Hoover’s dizzying, circus shot goal proved to be the game winner. That’s right, taking on No.10 Syracuse in easily the biggest test of the season for Penn field hockey, the Quakers (8-6, 3-2 Ivy) shocked the world with a monumental 3-1 upset, via a monumental goal.

On the biggest of stages, the greatest of Penn field hockey players cemented her legacy and announced her presence on a truly national stage.

Not only did Hoover unleash that incredible volley rocket into the upper corner for her team-leading ninth goal of the season, but she also played a large part in Penn’s two other scores, recording an additional goal and an assist.

Simply put, Alexa Hoover cannot be stopped, and thanks to her herculean efforts, neither could the Red and Blue last Sunday against the mighty Syracuse Orange.

Players like Hoover impact the game in such a massive way that it is often difficult to explain their excellence in a single play. Well, this one goal might not perfectly encapsulate Hoover’s impact, but it’ll certainly do for our purposes.





William Snow Sophomore running back Karekin Brooks came just four yards short of setting a single game program rushing record in Penn's 65-47 win over Lehigh

Jonathan Pollack, Sports Editor:

268 yards.

That's the number of yards that sophomore running back Karekin Brooks rushed for in a single day in Penn football's 65-47 victory over Lehigh in the Red and Blue's second game of the season. Brooks also tacked on four touchdowns, including a jump-pass score to freshman David Ryslik.

That'd be a fantastic two-game total for any back, but Brooks exploded against the Mountain Hawks for a performance for the record books. In addition to posting the second most rushing yards for a single game in Penn history, falling just four yards short of the program record, he set a new total for most yards in back-to-back games with 410.

But that number doesn't do justice to just how exhilarating Brooks' performance was. Brooks was both powerful and lightning-fast — he powered through defenders on one play, then sped right past them on the next one. He ripped off five rushes of 20+ yards, and that doesn't even include a 61-yard rushing TD that was called back for holding late in the fourth quarter that would have given him over 300 yards.

Penn football's season has certainly had some low points in recent weeks, but Brooks' historic performance against Lehigh was one to remember for years to come.

Tommy Rothman, Sports Editor:

Penn women's soccer's recent win over Yale is the highlight of the season so far. The Quakers came into the game in an offensive slump, averaging barely over half a goal per game. They boosted that average in style by scoring three goals in a 16-minute span against a talented Bulldogs squad.

Penn's win didn't come easily, as the Red and Blue actually fell behind early in the second half. But a quick answer from Allie Trzaska provided an equalizer, and back-to-back goals from Sasha Stephens gave Penn the lead and some insurance to boot.

The Quakers are now in sole possession of third place in the Ivy League, so they control their own destiny in the hunt for a top-three finish. They also still have a shot at the league title. It's a long shot, and they'll need some help, but the win over Yale kept that dream alive.