Aggravated assault at Papa John's and two incidents of burglary in this week's crime log







Burglary:

Oct. 8: On the block of 41st and Pine Streets at 12 p.m., a Penn affiliated woman reported that her apartment door had been damaged. Nothing was taken from the apartment as the culprit was not able to enter the unit.

Oct. 9: At 3:40 a.m. on the 100 block of 41st Street a female Penn affiliate awoke to discover someone opening her bedroom door. She screamed and the suspect fled her residence.

Vandalism:

Oct. 11: At 2:40 p.m. someone discovered spray paint on windows, light poles and a brick wall at the Lynch Building (433 University Avenue).

Oct. 11: Around 11:30 a.m. someone discovered vandalism in Ware College House (3615 Hamilton Walk.)

Disorderly Conduct:

Oct. 9: Around 6:35pm an unaffiliated 28 year-old man, Norwood Chaney, entered the Penn Police Headquarters at 4040 Chestnut Street. He angrily screamed and removed his shirt. After he ignored the police asking him to leave, officers issued him a citation for disorderly conduct.

Aggravated Assault:

Oct. 10: At 8:40pm an unaffiliated man was delivering pizza for Papa John's at 104 S 40th Street when a group of young people began throwing rocks at him. Although the projectiles hit him and his car, he was not injured and none of his belongings were stolen.

Defiant Trespass:

Oct. 12: At 11:15 a.m. Adam Lewis, an unaffiliated, 34 year old man, was found in Williams Hall without permission or a reason to be there. He was arrested and issued a citation.

Theft:

Retail Theft: 4

Bike Theft: 2

Theft from building: 2

All information provided by the Division of Public Safety's Associate Director of Operations and External Affairs Stacy Ritchey.