Trump to nominate two more Penn alumni to key administration posts







President Donald Trump announced his intention last week to nominate two Penn alumni to open administration posts.

A White House press release detailed four new, possible appointees to Trump's administration. Rohit Chopra, a 2009 Wharton graduate, was nominated to fill the open Democratic seat on the Federal Trade Commission and Kenneth Braithwaite, a 1995 Fels Institute of Government graduate, to serve as the American ambassador to Norway.

If appointed, Braithwaite and Chopra will join a number of Penn alumni already serving in Trump's administration, including Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, Jr., a 1987 College graduate, SEC head Jay Clayton, who has degrees from the School of Engineering and Applied Science and Penn Law School, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who like the president, graduated from Wharton.

Chopra earned his undergraduate degree in government from Harvard University and serves as a senior fellow for the Consumer Federation of America, where he addresses consumer protection issues.

Braithwaite received studied as an undergraduate at the U.S. Naval Academy and worked as a naval aviator.

According to Bloomberg, Braithwaite retired from the U.S. Navy in 2011, and has served as the executive director in the Delaware Valley Healthcare Council, the vice president of advocacy and government relations for Saint Thomas Health Systems and the executive and state director for former Sen. Arlen Specter (who was a Republican during Braithwaite's tenure, but became a Democrat in 2009.).

He currently serves as senior vice president and executive officer of East Coast and Pennsylvania offices at Vizient, Inc, a healthcare improvement organization.

According to CNN, Trump has nominated and confirmed far fewer candidates than both of his predecessors, Barack Obama and George Bush, at this point in his term. As of Oct. 23, Trump has made 412 nominations, of which only 172 have been confirmed.