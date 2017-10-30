The Ultimate Fast Food SPONSORED CONTENT







When Whartonite Marco Lentini (W’96, WG’02) quit investment banking to pursue his passion in food, he wanted to create a truly unique and enjoyable dining experience for the Penn community. Growing up in an Italian-American family, Lentini values high-quality food as much as the sharing of it with others. Built upon these essential concepts, Gia Pronto Kitchen was born. Located on 37th and Spruce Streets, Gia Pronto Kitchen is a restaurant that embodies the concept of “fast casual” – the combination of the speed of fast food with a casual, fine dining environment, meanwhile promising organic ingredients. It offers the best possible, healthiest and all-natural foods that give you the highest functional and nutritional benefits.

One of the specialties of Gia Pronto Kitchen is their chopped salads. While they may look like regular salads, they are actually presented in a completely different way. The ingredients are chopped and incorporated together, instead of layered. Why does this matter, you ask? The answer is, in Lentini’s words, “you barely have to chew it!” Chopped salads are the ultimate “fast food” because it takes half of the time for you to eat and they pack a punch of powerful nutrients that will keep you energized for a long school day. Even though every ingredient is chopped before making into your bowl, the preparation process is not sacrificed for a bit. All the ingredients still go through the rigorous process of being roasted, peeled and cut etc.. What eventually goes into your Gia Pronto salad is going to be a quick eat of fresh and healthy goodness.