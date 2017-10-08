8 Reasons Why Dim Sum is the New Brunch SPONSORED CONTENT Dim Sum House by Jane G’s on 39th and Chestnut is your new go-to spot on a Saturday morning.







1. Dim sum is a dining tradition rich in cultural history

Originated thousands of years ago in Southern parts of China, dim sum has now evolved to become a casual meal to be enjoyed on those lazy weekend mornings.

2. You get to taste the best of two worlds, Shanghai & Hong Kong.

Within Shanghai cuisine, the pork soup dumpling is the most renowned. Thin, flour wraps of juicy pork broth served with sliced ginger vinaigrette will give you layered texture and lingering smell.

3. Bite-size dim sum gives you the excuse to try and eat more.

The small portion of each dim sum basket allows you to mix and match anything that catches your eyes, all at an affordable price. You will never regret over a large plate filled with something you don’t fall in love immediately.

4. The modern dining environment is perfect for a friends gathering or a date night.

The sleek black and red design at Dim Sum House by Jane G’s gives you the perfect backdrop for your #foodinsta and fits nicely to your overall Instagram aesthetics.

5. You can even have seafood along with dim sum, but with a twist.

The new scallop puff pastry at Dim Sum House is just one of the delicious items on their new seafood menu.

6. Boozy dim sum is goals.

7. But dim sum can also be your hangover/comfort food.

Another way to cure that hangover from drinking too much cocktails, wine and beer last night is to enjoy a plate of warm dumplings and roast pork bao at Dim Sum House.

8. Dim sum is all about sharing with your loved ones.

Dim sum is not just a type of Chinese cuisine; it also symbolizes a communal culture, where you order dishes to share with everyone at the table and at the same time, you are spreading the love to those you care deeply.