Swenson strikes his way to DP Sports' Player of the Week Swenson tallied three goals and an assist in Penn men's soccer's win over Yale







Searching for its first Ivy win of the season, Penn men’s soccer needed its stars to shine. And shine they did.

Led by senior midfielder Joe Swenson, the Red and Blue offense dismantled Yale to the tune of four goals. Swenson, proving his star power, recorded a hat trick and an assist, lending a foot in all four of the team’s tallies.

Chase Sutton Senior midfielder Joe Swenson notched three goals and an assist to lead the Quakers to their first Ivy win of the season.

Despite the recent struggles of the Penn team (3-9-1, 1-2-1 Ivy), Swenson has been consistently excellent all season long, posting seven goals and two assists on the year. To put his production in perspective, the next closest Quaker has just two goals.

Obviously, as the team’s record would indicate, this reliance on Swenson’s offensive exploits has not yielded the desired results thus far, but this weekend, against a formidable Yale side, Swenson surpassed even his own lofty standards and willed his team to a much-needed win.

Right away, Swenson asserted his will on the helpless Bulldogs, recording two goals and an assist in the game’s opening 15 minutes.

Demonstrating his versatility throughout the contest, Swenson scored on a penalty, delivered a crafty through ball, and finished deftly in the box. He truly was everywhere and did everything for his Quakers, and for that, he more than earned DP Sports' Player of the Week honors.