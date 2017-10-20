Perry World House receives nearly half a million dollars toward global policy initiatives







Penn President Amy Gutmann, pictured here, celebrates the opening of Perry World House, the new recipient of nearly half a million dollars in grants from the Carnegie Foundation. Photo: Lizzy Machielse

Little more than a year after Perry World House opened its doors, the foreign affairs hub received almost half a million dollars toward initiatives for global policy matters, according to a report on University news site Penn News.

This two-year, $498,000 grant came from over $40 million dollars that the Carnegie Corporation gave to different organizations last month. It is the largest gift Penn has received from the Carnegie Corporation since 2005, by a margin of almost $200,000.

The grant will fund workshops through the Perry World House’s Global Innovation Program, which promotes interdisciplinary conversation about global issues. After holding these discussions, the Perry World House plans to share their findings in new podcasts, videos and blogs.

“We see ourselves as a catalytic force across the whole of the University of Pennsylvania,” William Burke-White, the director of Perry World House and a Penn Law School professor, said in a statement. “This grant could not be timelier, both in terms of our role within Penn and the absolute need for a more synergistic relationship between the academic and policy worlds in the global policy realm.”

The Carnegie Corporation provides funding for “Education, Democracy, International Peace and Security, and Higher Education and Research in Africa,” according to their website.

The Perry World House formally opened last semester as a center for advancing dialogue on issues of global importance. It has hosted national security experts, the president of Mongolia, and the former president of Mexico Felipe Calderon.