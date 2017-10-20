In the wake of recent 'data breaches,' steps are being taken to make Penn InTouch more secure







Starting this fall, all staff will need to log in to Penn InTouch using a two step verification process, a procedure which administrators hope will ensure that all the information in University staff accounts is better protected.

Penn InTouch is a registration and information system that all students use for a range of reasons, including registering for classes, monitoring grades and applying for financial aid.

Penn is implementing this process to increase security after data breaches and “phishing” attacks caused passwords to be compromised, reported the Penn Almanac.

With the new verification process, those attempting to log in will first enter their username and password as normal. Then, staff will need to verify their identity by using a pre-registered device such as a phone.

Once a device has been registered, the two-step verification process will no longer be needed on that device. In addition, by using the Duo Mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, staff will also be able to receive a "push" notification that allows them to log in just by tapping the notification.

These changes come as Penn continues to develop a new system, named Pennant, to replace Penn InTouch. The full version of Pennant will be implemented in late 2020.