Penn just got $27 million to create autonomous teams of robots for the U.S. military







Photo from U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain Mark 1.0

Penn researchers just received a five-year, $27 million government grant to develop a team of autonomous, specialized and resilient robots for the United States military.

One of the researchers, Professor George Pappas, said what distinguishes this research from other similar projects is its goal to create teams of robots, rather than individual ones. These robots will also learn from one another in unknown environments.

“Imagine you have agents like in soccer when some are stronger, some are taller, some are faster. How do you figure out what’s your unique role given your unique capabilities?” Pappas said. “And I think that’s sort of the unexplored territory as to how do we get robots to learn to collaborate.”

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences received the grant from a United States Army Research Laboratory program that aims to advance robotic technology. Penn Engineering, which is leading this project, will collaborate with the Army Research Laboratory and researchers at five other universities.

Professor Alejandro Ribeiro explained that ten robots with the same capabilities can only do tasks at ten times the speed or scale of a single robot. But if each robot has its unique skill, robot teams can do tasks that each individual can’t do on its own.

“Heterogeneity really is what makes the group more than the sum of its parts,” Ribeiro said.

To make robots collaborative, researchers not only need create an autonomous network for robots to communicate, but they also need to ensure that the robots are resilient, researchers said. For instance, two robots that have never interacted should be able to collaborate and continue to perform tasks as a team even if some fail or are cyber attacked, Pappas said.

Professor Camillo Taylor added that robots should be able to make good decisions in the presence of uncertainty. This might mean knowing where to move even “as different parts of the network move around,” he added.

This research can be applied to situations outside of the military, such as when natural disasters strike and damage city infrastructure, Taylor said. Drones and aerial or ground-based robots could “automatically deploy themselves to form a communication network” to either collaborate on a common task or work individually.

Pappas said projects with teams of specialized robots “can really shape a national direction for robotics research.”

“This is a project that could define the future of distributed intelligence and heterogeneous robots and resilient robots not just for Penn or the partners in the project, but actually for the nation,” he said.