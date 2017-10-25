Kent State students dress up as babies, claiming that 'safe spaces are for children'







Photo by David Wilson // CC BY 2.0

Students in Kent State University's chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative student group, dressed up as babies last week in an attempt to demonstrate that "safe spaces are for children," according to a report in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

At the protest, TPUSA members wore diapers, suspenders and pacifiers while sitting surrounded by toys behind a plastic fence. On the walls, plastered posters read, “Your Censorship Offends Me” and “The Real Free Speech Zone.”

Today, @TPUSA held a demonstration against save spaces saying "safe spaces are for children." @KentState pic.twitter.com/urytAgP0gC — Austin Mariasy (@austin_m18) October 18, 2017

"We were being ridiculous and absurd on purpose to showcase how adults look when they say words hurt their feelings,” said Kent State TPUSA President Kaitlyn Bennett told Campus Reform.

On Oct. 20, the national TPUSA organization posted a statement on Twitter condemning the demonstration that occurred at Kent State.

We wanted to make sure everyone saw the statement about the @TPUSAatKent event — let’s keep educating in the fight against safe spaces! pic.twitter.com/pmh77gn455 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 20, 2017

The founder of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk, frequently appears on FOX News, CNBC and FOX Business News. He is also a writer at Breitbart News, whose chairman is former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Sites like Breitbart and The College Fix have previously written about a "Breathing Space" at Penn in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. During an event at Fisher-Hassenfeld College House, the right-wing sites reported that a student safe space included "cuddling with cats and a puppy, coloring and crafting, and snacks such as tea and chocolate."