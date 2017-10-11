A new salad place that promises 'the best avocado toast in town' is coming to campus in 2018







Come early 2018, Penn students will have another way to satisfy their salad cravings.

Just Salad, a New York-based eatery that sells salads, wraps, smoothies and more, plans to open a second location at 3728 Spruce St. in early 2018, according to an announcement from Penn Facilities and Real Estate Services.

This location is Just Salad's second spot in Philadelphia; in July, the chain set up an outpost at 1729 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse Square.

The restaurant claims the motto "healthy for everyone," and boasts of a 10 items under $10 offering.

“We’re so excited to bring the world’s largest restaurant reusable program to Penn,” Just Salad CEO and founder Nick Kenner wrote in a statement. “And despite our name, we have the best avocado toast in town, delicious smoothies, high protein wraps, soups, and more.”

Just Salad's new location, according to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, will include a tea station, comfortable chairs, a bar counter and cafe tables.

Founded in 2006, this environmental chain values "eco-friendliness." It is best known for kicking off the world’s largest reusable program at a restaurant, in which it offers customers a reusable $1 bowl that comes with free toppings with every use at any location. This initiative prevents 750,000 pounds of plastic waste every year, according to the press release from Penn.

Just Salad will be replacing Saladworks, a salad, soup and sandwich restaurant that closed around the end of June. The restaurant closed along with the food court at 3401 Walnut St., which included a Quiznos, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Mediterranean Cafe and Nom Nom Ramen.