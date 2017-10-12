Here are heat maps of every reported crime near campus since last fall







From Aug. 28, 2016 to Sept. 28, 2017, there have been 726 reported crimes on or near Penn's campus.

The heat map below captures the distribution of these crimes' locations. All data was taken from the Penn Almanac's crime reports.





The crime reported the least near campus is arson. All three reported incidents of arson — in December 2016 and this past February and April — have been at Mayer Hall in Stouffer College House.





The highest-reported crime on or near campus, by a large margin, is theft, which has been reported 423 times since April 2016. While the incidents have been fairly spread out over Penn's campus, the highest concentration of thefts was at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.





There have also been 78 reported robberies, which are concentrated most on 42nd Street between Spruce and Pine streets. There have been a string of UPennAlerts in this area throughout the past few semesters. Robberies differ from thefts in that they involve the use of fear or force.





There have been 34 reported burglaries. Multiple incidents were reported in both Harrison College House and Harnwell, but none in Rodin. Burglaries are distinct from thefts or robberies because they involve illegally entering.





With 112 incidents, the second-most-reported crime is assault, which has been most concentrated around Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.





There have been 23 reported sex offenses, of which 63 percent were listed as confidential. The highest concentration is at Du Bois College House.





Harassment has been reported near the Quad, at the School of Veterinary Medicine, at the Institute of Contemporary Art and at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There were a total of 18 incidents.





Vandalism has been reported 23 times, and the incidents are distributed fairly evenly across campus, though slightly weighted towards the west end of campus and around the Fresh Grocer.





There have been 17 reported incidents of public drunkenness, all east of 41st Street and near where off-campus apartments and houses are located.