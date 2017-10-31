Fossil Free Penn's new focus is recruitment and education, not 'inflammation'







After various failed attempts to get Penn to divest its endowment from fossil fuel companies, Fossil Free Penn is changing its protest tactics to adhere to University regulations.

Throughout this week, FFP will collaborate with other student groups to host a week long Divestfest on College Green looking to promote student involvement and environmental awareness.

On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the groups organized events throughout the day on College Green to garner student attention. On Nov. 2, a panel discussion on divestment and climate change will be held in Huntsman Hall. And on Friday, the weeklong event will culminate in a silent protest at a Board of Trustees meeting.

FFP campaign co-coordinator and College junior Zach Rissman said the group wanted to collaborate with other clubs to create "a unified student front in support of divestment."

"We're trying to involve students from all across campus life to really show trustees that this is an issue that really affects all students," Rissman said.

Jacob Hershman, FFP outreach coordinator and a College sophomore, said the group wants to "establish a fanbase" larger than the roughly fifteen members that consistently attend their general body meetings.

"It's easy to get people to become aware and sympathetic to the plight that FFP presents, but it's a lot harder to get people to take time out of their day to support the group," he said.

Close to 90 percent of student respondents want Penn to divest from fossil fuels, according to a 2015 campus referendum, but that level of support has not translated into more FFP members.

To change this, Hershman said FFP will prioritize an educational approach this week to inform students on the harms of fossil fuel extraction, refinement, distribution and combustion.

Following a contentious sit-in last March where members of FFP were "written-up" by administrators for refusing to leave College Hall after hours, Rissman said this semester, the group was "more focused on education than on inflammation."

"Throughout the entire sit-in, administrators kept saying to us, 'the reason we can't have conversations with you is because you're breaking the rules,' " Rissman said. "We want dialogue, we want open discourse between us and administrators. An open discussion is more important than disrupting University functions."

Coordinating with the University to organize this week's event came with its own difficulties though.

The group's initial plans included the establishment of a week-long tent community where students could congregate to learn about the cause, but administrators rejected various parts of the proposal.

An Office of Student Affairs policy prevents structures from remaining on College Green for more than three days and two nights. FFP offered to set up and break down their tents every night, but OSA had other concerns.

"I asked the student organizers to seriously consider how tents would contribute to the event’s stated mission of environmental education and community building," OSA Executive Director Katie Bonner wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian. "The University has long held that overnight outdoor activity presents risks to our students and community."

Rissman said the administrators were worried that students would use the tents for sleeping and drinking, even though FFP created a rotating sleep schedule to ensure at least two people would be awake at all times throughout the night.

FFP members were eventually informed that College Green would actually be unavailable beginning on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, due to workers setting up for Homecoming events.

"This was an unfortunate administrative oversight which impacted FFP’s space request." Bonner said. "I eventually learned that College Green would only be available the Sunday and Monday of the original Fossil Free Penn request."

Despite the setback, members did not appear willing to return to the group's past practice of holding events outside the bounds of University policy.

"We're not making much headway," Hershman said. "There's no point in continuing to effectively whine and petulantly place ourselves in the middle of College Hall and persist in something that isn't working."

"So we need to adapt to the circumstances presented to us."