In this week's crime log: robbery outside Atlantis Gentlemen’s Club and three counts of assault







Robbery:

Oct. 20: At 2:04 a.m., a man unaffiliated to Penn reported that he was robbed by two men as he left the Atlantis Gentlemen’s Club on 3813 Chestnut Street.

Assault:

Oct. 20: At 5:31 p.m., a man affiliated to Penn reported that someone struck him in the back of the head as a group of young people passed him near the intersection of 38th and Sansom Streets.

Oct. 20: At 1:20 p.m., a witness reported seeing someone punch another person in the stomach in a hallway at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Oct. 25: At 4:28 a.m., an affiliated woman in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania reported that someone lunged at her, pinned her against a wall, punched her and screamed at her.

Other Assault:

Oct. 20: At 4:13 p.m., an affiliated woman reported that as she was driving near 200 South 38th Street she switched lanes to avoid a car in the disabled lane. Someone drove up behind her beeping his horn, pulled his car in front of hers and blocked her. He got out of his car and screamed and cursed at him while waving a metal baton.

Disorderly Conduct:

Oct. 24: At 1:00 a.m., 40-year-old Robert Sobolewski and 56-year-old Rodney Banks, both of whom are unaffiliated with Penn, were fighting and yelling near 100 South 39th Street. They were asked to stop, but continued and were then arrested and cited for disorderly conduct.

Liquor Law:

Oct. 21: At 5:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone causing a disturbance at the Pottruck Health and Fitness Center. Polices cited Sudthatada Wattanavekin, a 19 year-old Wharton sophomore, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and underage drinking.

Theft:

Bike Theft: 8

Theft from Building: 5

Retail Theft: 1

Theft All Other: 1

All information in the crime log was from the Division of Public Safety.