In this week's crime log: two burglaries and indecent exposure at 34th and Spruce streets







Vandalism:

Oct. 13: Around 8:30 a.m., a Penn affiliated man reported graffiti in a bathroom near 3100 Walnut Street (Penn Park).

Burglary:

Oct. 18: At 7:00 a.m., an unaffiliated man reported that two men entered his residence on the block of 41st and Pine Streets. Both men fled the scene, but one suspect, 21 year-old Raheem Adams who is not-affiliated with Penn, was arrested by Penn Police. The other suspect is still on the loose.

Oct. 19: At 6:30 a.m., a woman affiliated with Penn reported that her laptop and other personal items were taken from her residence at 39th and Sansom Street. There were no signs of forced entry, but the back door was left unlocked.

Robbery:

Oct. 16: At 7:10 p.m., an unaffiliated woman was approached by six men as she approached the intersection of 34th and Chestnut Streets. They took her wallet and phone and fled the scene.

Driving Under the Influence:

Oct. 15: At 1:37 a.m., Wallace Padgerr, a 27 year-old who is unaffiliated with Penn, was speeding near the intersection of 33rd and Walnut Streets. His car was missing a front tire from the driver side which caused a large amount of sparking. Police officers pulled him over, noted that Padgett smelled of alcohol and arrested him.

Indecent Exposure:

Oct. 16: At 11:10pm, a woman reported that she was near 34th and Spruce Streets when a person exposed himself to her.

Defiant Trespass:

Oct. 13: At 4:09 p.m., a woman trespassed at the Newman Center at 3720 Chestnut Street multiple times. She was repeatedly told to leave, but she kept returning to the Center. Eventually, she refused to leave and was issued a citation by police.

Auto Theft

Oct. 16: At 4:57 a.m., police received a report of man attempting to gain access into parked cars at 31 Jones Way. Police discovered Maurice Harrell, an unaffiliated 19 year-old, in a vehicle that he did not own. He was arrested.

Theft:

Theft from building: 6

Retail theft: 2

Other theft: 2

Bike theft: 1

Theft from vehicle: 1

All information provided by the Division of Public Safety's Associate Director of Operations and External Affairs Stacy Ritchey.